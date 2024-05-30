

Today Josh Kraushaar joins the podcast to discuss how Donald Trump is now gaining on or leading Joe Biden in states that Biden won in 2020. And what do Democrats misunderstand about minority voters? Also, what’s the state of the Jewish vote now? Give a listen.

