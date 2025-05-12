

Today we talk about the U.S.-China tariff rollback, Trump’s plan to reduce drug prices, the ongoing negotiations with Russia, Iran, and Hamas, and the appearance of daylight between the U.S. and Israel. And finally we get into Trump’s desire for a Qatari airplane and the multiple emoluments-related disasters that may lie ahead for the administration. Give a listen.

