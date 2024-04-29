Search
Today Adam J. White joins the podcast, and first we discuss whether the pro-Hamas cry-bullies will have the ability to function in life beyond the campus. Then we take up the Supreme Court’s response to arguments over Donald Trump’s immunity and presidential immunity in general. The justices seem warmer to immunity than the liberal commentariat would like. And after the Court rules, how will the lower courts respond? Give a listen.

CopyCopied