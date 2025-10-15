

Eliana Johnson joins the podcast to discuss Donald Trump’s telling Hamas to disarm or be disarmed. We also talk about the Democrats’ fanciful claim that Trump got the cease-fire and got the hostages back by following the Biden administration’s plans. And we get into the New York Times‘ worshipful profile of Zohran Mamdani. Give a listen.

