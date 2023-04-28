

Today we talk about the battery and defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump and what it could mean if he loses. Then we take up the matter of Joe Biden’s age, its possible effect on his reelection prospects, and how it shapes America’s current role in the world. Give a listen.

