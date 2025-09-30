

There is much to discuss about Donald Trump’s historic proposal for ending the war in Gaza: how the media has reacted, what it says about the Trump administration’s support for Israel, and how each of us think Hamas will respond. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.