

Today we get into the growing UNRWA scandal and how it exposes the deep, structural absurdities of the agency’s very existence. We also talk about the American elite’s twisted view of U.S.-Israeli relations and whether Joe Biden should pay attention to younger Americans who oppose his support for Israel. Give a listen.

