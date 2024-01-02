Search
On the first podcast of 2024, we discuss what is already the dumbest opinion piece of the year. And we catch up on the presidential race. How damaging was Nikki Haley’s answer about the Civil War? How bad was Joe Biden’s New Year’s Eve appearance? How much did Maine’s secretary of state help Donald Trump? Give a listen.

Abe Greenwald is executive editor of Commentary.

