

The House grilled a new round of university presidents who seemed to have benefited from a kind of human machine learning. They avoided some previous mistakes but continued to bring shame on their institutions all the same. And Donald Trump was up to something very interesting in the Bronx. Plus a new AI song from Eli Lake. Give a listen.

