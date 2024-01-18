Search
Today we take up the news that Nikki Haley’s most prominent endorser has announced that he expects her to come in second in New Hampshire. Is it over? It kinda feels like it. But this opens up a slim path for Ron DeSantis. We also discuss the Biden administration’s wrongheaded foreign policy and wonder whether Joe Biden and Antony Blinken even mean what they say about a Palestinian state. Give a listen.

Abe Greenwald is executive editor of Commentary.

