

Today a full house discusses how Israel might be preparing for a war in its north, whether we’ve mistakenly bought into recent polling about Kamala Harris’s progress, the potential political effect of the Fed rate cut, and more. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.