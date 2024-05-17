

Today Eli Lake joins the podcast to discuss Michael Cohen’s terrible day in court and the liberal panic over the direction of Donald Trump’s criminal trial. And how much power, if any, do school administrators have to meet the demands of pro-Hamas protesters. Plus the debut of a weekly musical feature! Give a listen.

