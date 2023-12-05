

Why can’t Joe Biden face down the protestors on his left? Why is he hedging in his support of Israel? Why hasn’t he responded to Iranian attacks? Why doesn’t he give Ukraine what it needs to win? And why is he losing to Donald Trump in national polls? He’s afraid. Give a listen.

