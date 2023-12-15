

Today we talk about the twists and turns at the Biden White House as it articulates its position on Israel. What does it mean that Israel has until the end of the year to get more precise with its targeting? And what is Kamala Harris up to in pushing for more vocal consideration of the Palestinians? Finally, we take up James Bennet’s massive new essay on the New York Times‘ turn toward illiberalism. Give a listen.

