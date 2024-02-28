

Today we take up the puny results of Michigan’s “Uncommitted” campaign against Joe Biden and his handling of the war in Gaza. Is a 13 percent protest vote what had the Biden camp so rattled? Maybe it’s time the administration peeks outside the bubble and takes a look at American popular opinion on Israel. Give a listen.

