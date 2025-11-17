

James Kirchick joins the podcast to discuss his new COMMENTARY article, “Neither American nor Conservative,” about the isolationists of the American Conservative throwing a tantrum over Donald Trump’s muscular support for Israel. And what does it mean that the Heritage Foundation board member Robert P. George just resigned? Give a listen.

