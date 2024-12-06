

Today we marvel at the liberal habit of protecting democracy with…banana republicanism. Fearing Donald Trump’s revenge, the Biden administration is mulling preemptive pardons, and legacy media is normalizing the idea. Plus, we get into the blurring of mainstream and alternative media and why the left can never have a Joe Rogan. Give a listen.

