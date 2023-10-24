

Today we talk about the Biden administration’s sudden alarm about Israel’s war on Hamas. Where is this coming from? Is this what the president meant by standing with Israel? We also touch on Trump’s rise in some new polls and try to make sense of what’s happening among Republicans in the House. Give a listen.

