Search
Login


Today we talk about the Biden administration’s sudden alarm about Israel’s war on Hamas. Where is this coming from? Is this what the president meant by standing with Israel? We also touch on Trump’s rise in some new polls and try to make sense of what’s happening among Republicans in the House. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotifyRicochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.

Abe Greenwald is executive editor of Commentary.

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied