Today Jonathan Schanzer joins the podcast to talk about what’s been going on in public and behind the scenes between American and Israeli officials regarding a ground operation in Rafah. How much longer can Israel afford to wait? And what can we learn from the drone attack on an Israeli naval base over the weekend? But first we discuss the White House’s declaring Easter Sunday Transgender Day of Visibility. Give a listen.

CopyCopied