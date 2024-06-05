

Today we discuss both the remarkably confusing interview Joe Biden gave to Time and the Wall Street Journal’s not-so-deep dive into the state of the president’s cognitive abilities. Just how bad is it? And is the administration’s disordered policy simply a result of Biden’s disordered thinking? Give a listen.

