I grew up in a family of whispers. Grandparents, great-aunts and uncles spoke Polish to one another but never to the children. Auntie Ala had numbers on her arm. She told me they were someone’s phone number when I asked. I was maybe three or four but I saw the pained looks the grownups shared with one another, their eyes filled with pain I did not understand.

I grew up in a family of fear. The police chased my Zaidy Sam when he refused to pull over for a routine stop. My Uncle Eli had to explain to them his fear of people in uniform. He refused to get in an ambulance despite nausea and chest pain. He did not wake up the next day.

I grew up in a lucky family. Only my maternal great-grandmother and great-uncle Morris were gassed. He was eight. Four sisters and the father survived. A miracle. My paternal grandmother and her children all survived the war but not the aftermath. My great-uncle was killed at the family’s jewelry store. The Poles told both families, “You were not supposed to come back.” They moved to Germany to live among their now-chastened tormentors, then the U.S. or Cuba, then Canada. Lucky.

I grew up in a poisoned family. Auntie Ala died of a cancer linked to her exposures at a Nazi munitions factory where she was enslaved. Teenagers deprived of food do not grow tall, they do not have strong bones or teeth. As the brain ages, memories fade, but trauma remains.

The bill may come late, but it must always be paid.

Eventually I learned what happened, inasmuch as they could bear to tell me, inasmuch as I could possibly understand. Bubbie Rena was at Ravensbruck. “Just a labor camp, not a concentration camp,” she would say. How could she possibly complain about it when her sister and father had been at Auschwitz? She was only a little starved. People around her were killed with bullets and beatings, not gas.

The constant refrain, to soothe my childhood fears and teenage terror, was, “It is different now. Now we have Israel.” It was my pacifier, my lovey, my blanky. My parents said it over and over to me and I said it over and over to my kids when I had to tell them about the whispers, the fear, the luck, and the poison. The wars, the bombs, the car rammings, the shootings, the missiles, gaping holes of absent friends and family were but a small if endlessly painful price to pay for a place I always knew we could run if/when things got really bad, a place in where I could wear my Jewish star without a second thought, a place where matzah was on the table at Passover even if calamari was on the menu.

On October 7, this illusion—delusion?—was completely shattered. Hamas led a pogrom—not the tables overturned, candlesticks stolen pogrom you may know from Fiddler on the Roof. This was the stuff of Jewish nightmares, of Jewish ancient and recent history—murdering, raping, and kidnapping men, women, children, old and young, Jewish and non-Jewish, Israeli and non-Israeli, religious and secular, hawk and dove.

What do we say? “They are like the Nazis.” No. The Nazis, efficient as they were, at the very least attempted to hide their crimes. Hamas broadcast them with pride and glee.

“Now we know who would have stayed silent in World War II.” No. Those silent today are far worse. The silent have refused to listen to reason, look at a map, read a book, learn the history. The silent saw the summer camps that trained child soldiers in Gaza. The silent saw the UN-funded math books that read, “If you have 10 Jews and kill 7, how many Jews are left?” The silent worried about the kids in Gaza and not the kids in Sderot as the missiles flew. About this they were not silent—“It’s Israeli propaganda. The Israelis are the new Nazis. Free Palestine! Globalize the intifada!” We tried to tell you what that meant. You did not listen. For those still saying the same in the comments sections or in letters at elite colleges or at rallies around the word, I really have no words and less hope.

Everyone wanted Israel to play nice in the sandbox, but it was full of quicksand.

So what now?

Now we mourn an avel that will not end. Now we comfort and care for the survivors—they are at risk of suicide from survivors’ guilt, from PTSD.

Now we raise money and send packages, and share stories both sad and hopeful. And we advocate for the hostages, so many hostages, and write our elected representatives and text each other and watch the news and read the comment section and reply in the comments section and get shat on in the comments section. And we unfriend and unfollow and withdraw support from our alma maters. And we are grateful for the tiny crumbs of empathy that come our way and we eat our feelings and we fast intentionally or unintentionally and we pray and we lose our faith.

And we volunteer and we tell people it is crazy to volunteer and we tell people thank you for being there for protecting our homeland and we tell people just leave and get somewhere safe but where is really safe? And we rally and hold vigils and we zoom and we blame Bibi and Biden and Trump and Ben Gvir and we blame those who voted for them or didn’t vote for them and tell grim jokes because we invented and perfected gallows humor. And we say it is OK to shop, to see a show, to go out to eat, and we say “Don’t let them win, don’t let them steal our joy,” and we don’t understand how life is going on because our lives are not just going on even if we are still alive—are we still alive—who is still alive—