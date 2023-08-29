

The podcast today worries over the fact that the judge in the January 6 case set Donald Trump’s trial date for the day before Super Tuesday next year, and what this portends about the politics of 2024 and the very real possibility that we are going to face a constitutional, or a political, or even a revolutionary crisis. Give a listen.

