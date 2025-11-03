

We welcome Eliana Johnson to the podcast as our new daily colleague following the departure of Matthew Continetti as we discuss the crisis at the Heritage Foundation and the behavior of its chief executive in defending Tucker Carlson after he literally turned his airwaves over to a modern-day Nazi. Give a listen.

