

The vice president spent 90 minutes with CNN last night at a town hall just as polling information was suggesting she is on a downward slope. We evaluate her performance and try to explain why the “Trump as fascist” line of attack doesn’t seem to have the oomph the Harris campaign wants. And why the Biden administration is now acting in ways that seem to portend a Russian victory in Ukraine. Give a listen.

