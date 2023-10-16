Harvard’s Stephen Walt is known for his claim that the Israel lobby controls U.S. foreign policy, which is consistent with a view of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians unfavorable to the former. Walt has now done us a favor, inadvertently, with a tweet he wrote over the weekend because it provides a window into the true nature of the intellectual and spiritual rot of which he is a perfect exemplar.

Here it is: “Re the shocking and depressing events of the weekend, I am reminded once again of W.H. Auden: ‘I and the public know/What all schoolchildren learn,/Those to whom evil is done/Do evil in return.’”

This is a quotation from a poem called “September 1, 1939″—and thereby hangs a tale of intellectual sophistry and intellectual growth.

W.H. Auden wrote it in the days following Hitler’s invasion of Poland. As it begins, Auden says he is seeing the “clever hopes” of a “low dishonest decade” expire in the face of this dreadful new reality. And then he tells us that all the efforts to understand what happened by scholars and historians will be in vain. Because it’s so simple every child gets it—and here’s the passage what Walt quotes:

I and the public know

What all schoolchildren learn,

Those to whom evil is done

Do evil in return.

The idea expressed here is rooted in John Maynard Keynes’s 1919 book The Economic Consequences of the Peace, which argued against the supposedly draconian terms under which Germany was placed by the Treaty of Versailles in 1919. Keynes believed they were too punitive: “Economic privation proceeds by easy stages, and so long as men suffer it patiently the outside world cares very little….But who can say how much is endurable, or in what direction men will seek at last to escape from their misfortunes?”

Keynes’s implication is that “eventually the Germans are gonna come and getcha and you’re gonna deserve it when they do.” And that is exactly what Auden meant by “those to whom evil is done/do evil in return.” The Germans who had just invaded Poland were the ones to whom evil was done, so they were now just going to give it back as good as they got it.

From the perspective of 2023, this is obviously an indefensible, even despicable point of view. Everything we actually know about the rise of Hitler belies Keynes’s prophecy—the story was far more complicated—as does the fact that the Germans weren’t just going to “do evil in return,” they were going to pursue the elimination of entire peoples en masse from the face of the earth.

Auden was very much a man of his intellectual moment, contemptuous of bourgeois democracy for its mediocrity and the social injustice of its economic policies. He and Keynes were friends. One way in which they differed was Auden’s deep Christian belief, which he sought to dovetail with his leftist politics.

Thus, his poem’s answer to the problem raised by World War II: “We must love one another or die.”

Well, no. In truth, what had to happen after 9/1/39 was that the West had to love life enough to kill off the twin evils of Fascism and Japanese imperialism so that the world could survive.

And you know who also came to believe that? W.H. Auden.

Not too soon after he wrote the poem, his brilliant biographer and literary executor Edward Mendelson tells us in his book Later Auden, he had a profound change of heart. Mendelson writes: “As early as 1944 he had abandoned the stanza…that ended, ‘We must love one another or die.’ This line was more widely quoted and admired than perhaps anything else in his work…and in 1957 he told a fellow poet, ‘Between you and me, I loathe that poem.'”

He began to refuse to allow it to be anthologized, and when a friend of his complained he was making his most memorable poem invisible in this way, Auden responded, “if, by memorability, you mean a poem like September 1, 1939, I pray to God that I shall never be memorable again.”

The moral relativism that suffused Auden’s poem and reaction to the invasion of Poland is perfectly and precisely mirrored today by people like Stephen Walt, who quote words Auden himself came to view with contempt and shame.

Just as the nations that imposed the Versailles treaty on Germany were not doing it evil—after all, Germany had set in motion the events that effectively destroyed pre-WW1 Europe and led to the deaths of 20 million people for which it was rightfully being forced to pay reparations—so too Israel has done no “evil” to Hamas. It disengaged from Gaza in 2005 and thus made it possible for Hamas to take operational control of the area after an election in 2007. Every conflict between Israel and Hamas in the 16 years since has been the result of an aggressive and unprovoked attack on Hamas’s part. Then came this past week.

Stephen Walt’s repellent relativism is a perfect reflection of the bizarre hunger on the part of those unwilling to face the true meaning of Hamas’s attack. In it he displays the moral bankruptcy he and his like have always showed in treating Israel as though it is the aggressor in a conflict that began when Arabs refused a state in 1948, continued when Palestinians refused a state in 2000, 2001, and 2008, and proceeded through the rocket attacks of 2010, 2012, 2013, 2021, and the invasion of 2023.

W.H. Auden was a great poet. More telling, he was a man who was able to deepen and grow in response to real-world events. Stephen Walt is an intellectual mediocrity whose name will be lost forever the second he passes this mortal coil, never to be remembered. Unless, that is, as an example of the kind of low, dishonest thought-worker who sees good and calls it evil— and sees evil and weeps over the supposed injustice being done to it.