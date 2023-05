Today’s podcast tries to find the link between bank failures, tech failures, moral failures on the part of politicians and tech giants, and the growing lack of trust in American society. Also, why the pessimism on Ukraine may be unwarranted. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.