

The podcast takes up the Hunter Biden indictment and how it’s just the latest bad news for a presidency that seems awash in bad news and increasing fears among Democrats that Joe Biden cannot carry the banner to victory next year. Plus: What’s going on with the strikes, and with gambling? Give a listen.

