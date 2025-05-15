

Dan Senor joins the podcast to discuss his remarkable June COMMENTARY cover story, “The Future of American Jewry After October 7.” But first we talk about Trump’s Middle East trip, Iran, Israel, and other stuff. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.