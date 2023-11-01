

Today’s podcast asks what kind of condition the presidential race is in a year before we vote, and whether the gravity of a deteriorating world is being met with the kinds of political figures up to the challenge. Then….hotel showers! Why are they so terrible? Give a listen.

