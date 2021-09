Today’s podcast takes up the Supreme Court’s refusal to stay Texas’s new restrictive abortion law and asks whether its existence heralds the beginning of a grassroots liberal movement on par with the grassroots conservative movement that arose when the Court made abortion a constitutional right nearly half a century ago. And, yes, more on Afghanistan. Give a listen.

