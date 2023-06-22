Search
Login


Eli Lake joins the podcast today to discuss the official House of Representatives censure of California Rep. Adam Schiff. He lied, repeatedly, about having seen intelligence information proving Donald Trump colluded with Russia. Was that enough to justify the House action against him? And what about the testimony yesterday of John Durham, the special counsel who investigated the behavior of Democrats in 2016 relating to Trump and Russia? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotifyRicochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied