Today we take up the reaction to the horrible shooting in the Colorado Springs club, which has already been blamed on people concerned about the rise of transgenderism rather than on the fairly evident psychosis of the shooter, who sought to bomb his own mother. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.