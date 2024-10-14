

Today’s podcast looks at the way the Harris campaign seems to have stalled and the fact that, of the two competitors, it is Trump who talks issues and Harris who…doesn’t talk much at all. And when will Israel strike at Iran—or will it? Give a listen.

