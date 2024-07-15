

As Donald Trump readies himself for the Republican National Convention, Joe Biden has spoken three times to the American people since the assassination attempt. To what end? What’s his point? What’s his purpose? And what’s all this talk about unity—is unity what we need? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.