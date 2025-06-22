

Emergency Podcast taped Sunday morning on the Trump raid on the Iranian nuclear sites and what it means for the Republican Party, the MAGA coalition, the Middle East, and the world. Joining us: Jonathan Schanzer. Give a listen.

