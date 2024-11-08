

Eliana Johnson of the Washington Free Beacon joins the podcast as we address the horrifying news out of Amsterdam—a present-day pogrom that is taking place while anti-Semitic acts are happening across America during the same week and Israel continues to be threatened by Hezbollah and the Houthis. What connects this to the continuing fallout from the election? Immigration. And the question of who’s going to be tough on Iran. Give a listen.

