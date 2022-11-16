Frederick Kagan of the Critical Threats Project is one of the leading American authorities on the war in Ukraine. He joins us today to discuss the astonishing Ukrainian triumphs against the Russian military and where things might go from here. He also tells us about the ongoing and unprecedented protests in Iran and why we need to pay closer attention to them. Give a listen.

