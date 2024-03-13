

Jonathan Schanzer joins the podcast to note how, just in the last week, things have been heating up between Israel and Hezbollah on the northern border of the Jewish state. We also discuss the peculiarities of the Biden administration’s approach to Israel finishing the job in Gaza—and whether there might be a weird Egyptian component at work. Give a listen.

