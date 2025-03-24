

Data from Democrats themselves indicate the party’s fortunes are historically poor, and we spend the podcast discussing how they got themselves into this hole and how difficult it is for them to climb out of it. Also: Trump manhandles Columbia University and a big law firm. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Youtube,or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.