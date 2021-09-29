Search
The revelations yesterday that emerged from Congressional testimony featuring two top officials involved in the Afghanistan debacle reveal Joe Biden to be as mendacious as Donald Trump when it comes to matters of policy. Is this something new for the presidency or is this just more evidence that all politicians lie? And does that kind of lying have a corrosive effect on America’s social fabric? Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

