James B. Meigs, our Tech Commentary columnist, joins the podcast today to talk about the protests in China and how they relate to what we know about the Chinese government’s response to COVID—and our own government’s response. Plus, is Elon Musk just acting crazy, or is he up to something interesting? Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

