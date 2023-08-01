

Eliana Johnson joins us today to talk about the bombshell “interview” behind closed doors of Hunter Biden’s partner Devon Archer and his revelation that Hunter’s vice-president father got on the phone 20 times with clients. And, um, what exactly is Ron DeSantis doing with his campaign? Give a listen.

