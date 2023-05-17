

Today’s podcast points out yesterday’s daily double in the Senate, with John Fetterman delivering a garbled round of questioning for bankers hastily and foolishly cleaned up by a Washington Post reporter and Dianne Feinstein claiming to have been voting in the Senate during months when she was in California supposedly recovering from “shingles.” What effect will this have on voter views of Joe Biden, himself the object of questioning about his compos mentis? Give a listen.

