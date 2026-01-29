

The least isolationist president of our time—despite the neo-isolationists who seem to think he’s on their side—may be poised to hit the mullahs as early as this weekend. How to explain the decision to do so? We give it a go. And we look at the new video of the tragically killed Alex Pretti and what it says about the events in Minneapolis. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.