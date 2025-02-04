

In the morning, a tariff war; in the evening, a declaration of a truce in the tariff war. If there’s no tariff war, was there ever going to be a tariff war? Were we silly for taking it seriously? And what does this portend for the talks with Israel on its war with Hamas, now currently quiescent? Give a listen.

