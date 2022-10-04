Today’s podcast picks up a conversation from yesterday about Ukraine, nuclear weapons, Putin, and the United States’s response, and more fireworks explode! Plus, Herschel Walker and the long dark night of the pro-life voter’s soul. We’re off tomorrow for Yom Kippur. Back Thursday. Give a listen.

