Today’s podcast commends Joe Biden’s speech about Israel and Hamas, worries over the durability of his commitment, and cites the astonishing level of pro-Hamas support from places like…MSNBC, owned by Comcast, a multibillion-dollar cable company that seems to be OK with a network it owns providing propagandistic emotional support for Jew-killers. Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

