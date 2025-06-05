

Today we examine Donald Trump’s busy Wednesday—a new immigration ban from countries hostile to the United States, announcing an investigation into Biden’s infirmities, denying student visas to Harvard, seeking to remove the accreditation of Columbia University, and more. Give a listen.

