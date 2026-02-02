

The shocking result of a special election in Texas marks yet another political bungle by the GOP and the Trump White House. Can they stop self-owning and get themselves back on track? Also, landmark events relating to transgenderism, Epstein files horrors, and the wondrous career of Catherine O’Hara. Give a listen.

