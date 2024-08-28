Search
Adam White joins us today to talk about the re-indictment of Donald Trump relating to January 6 and whether the new effort by the special prosecutor answers the Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this summer. But first: She’s being interviewed! But not alone! Why not alone? And what will interviewer Dana Bash do? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotify, or Ricochet.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

CopyCopied