

Adam White joins us today to talk about the re-indictment of Donald Trump relating to January 6 and whether the new effort by the special prosecutor answers the Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this summer. But first: She’s being interviewed! But not alone! Why not alone? And what will interviewer Dana Bash do? Give a listen.

